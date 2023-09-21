Eastbourne MP calls for residents to install 100 water butts to help manage flooding

BREAKING
Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell is calling for residents to install 100 free slow release water butts to help manage flooding in the town and stop sewage spills during heavy rainfall.
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Mrs Ansell received the butts from Southern Water and their installation will be coordinated by ‘Our Rainwater’ - a team of specialists working with the county council’s Blue Heart Project.

“These rain tanks can help mitigate local flooding, contribute to higher bathing water quality for our town and secure water for the garden in times of water stress and hosepipe bans, and they will be a welcome addition to Eastbourne,” said Caroline.

“It is a practical way for local people to get involved, do something positive for the town and ensure we can deal with heavy rainfall in a better way to eradicate the use of storm overflows into the sea that stop sewage backing up into our homes.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell is calling for residents to install 100 free slow release water butts to help manage flooding in the town and stop sewage spills during heavy rainfall.

“In simple terms, they reduce runoff into drainage systems when we experience heavy rain by holding water until the sewer system can process and return it safely to the environment.”

The MP said residents can register an interest at: www.ourrainwater.com

The initial tranche of butts will be deployed in areas of the town that are most liable to surface water flooding such as parts of Devonshire ward.

Caroline added: “I will be working with Southern Water to ensure more of these butts become available for our town. This first 100 is only a start but a positive one.

“I love living by the sea and it is undoubtedly our greatest asset. I have been campaigning to ensure that Eastbourne is a priority for funding and for projects to lift our bathing water quality. Catching our rainwater is a very real and practical way we can all play a part and make a difference.”

Co-founder of Our Rainwater Peter Melville-Shreeve said: “Our Rainwater is focused on supporting communities to harness their rainwater for local use. By catching and controlling the release of rainwater from slow-release water butts, our projects support environmental improvements in local water bodies.

“It is fantastic to be able to work with this community and we look forward to the coming phases of this project.”

