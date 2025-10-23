Eastbourne MP calls for 'urgent action' amid flooding

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has called for urgent action after the town was hit by flooding.

Mr Babarinde said Wartling Road, Whitley Road, Seaside, Milton Road and Macmillan Drive were left ‘resembling canals’ after being overwhelmed by rainwater.

Motcombe Infant School was also forced to close, while Langney Primary Academy had to close partially due to flooding, according to the MP.

In a separate incident, Mr Babarinde said he was also informed that a mechanical valve failure at Eastbourne’s Water Treatment Works overnight led to a two-hour spill of screened effluent from the short sea outfall.

Mr Babarinde said: “Ever since I became our MP, I’ve been pushing Southern Water and East Sussex County Council to work with the Environment Agency to fix this, but we have still not seen enough progress.

“I remain extremely disappointed by the years of underinvestment by Southern Water in the capacity of our sewage system to cope with heavy rain.

“I raised this directly with Ministers in the House of Commons this morning, urging the Government to take immediate action to safeguard our community against more flooding.

“The Minister committed to unlocking funding to help us tackle this, and I’ll be following up as soon as possible to make sure we see that cash is delivered without delay.

"These failures must end now.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water added: “We understand the concerns raised by Mr Babarinde, but it is important to make clear these relate to two very different issues affecting Eastbourne in recent days.

“The first has been a small number of isolated flooding incidents, caused by intense rainfall.

"This sudden increase in surface water overloaded our network and road gullies in places. Tackling flood risk is a multi-agency challenge and we responded quickly with our partners to clear the water.

“The second issue was an unrelated mechanical failure at Eastbourne Wastewater Treatment Works on Wednesday night, causing a two-hour release of screened wastewater through the short sea outfall – instead of the long sea outfall - during high tide.

"We fixed it quickly, informed the Environment Agency, and our environmental testing showed no notable impact to bathing water.

"We’re very sorry this happened and are carrying out a full investigation.”

East Sussex County Council have been approached for comment.