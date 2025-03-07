Eastbourne’s MP has demanded ‘swift compensation’ after a burst pipe left thousands of households without water.

Josh Babarinde said he has written to the CEO of South East Water following the repair of a burst water main in Lancing Way, Polegate.

The burst was discovered on Wednesday (March 5) and affected residents in Polegate, Willingdon and Eastbourne.

Repairs were finished on Friday (March 7) with water supplies expected to have returned to ‘all customers’, according to South East Water.

At the height of the disruption, ‘about 8,000’ households were affected and several schools were forced to close.

Mr Babarinde said: “Disruption included closures at St Catherine’s College and Willingdon Community School, both attended by thousands of pupils in Eastbourne.

"Parents, guardians and carers were forced to take time off work unexpectedly as a result; children missed out on lessons as originally planned as many of their GCSEs are approaching; and some businesses were forced to close during this period, with their takings being hit."

Mr Babarinde said offering compensation is the ‘least that could be done’.

“Given how disruptive this outage has been, I'm urging South East Water to provide compensation to affected residents, businesses and institutions without delay,” he said.

“I’ve also asked South East Water to conduct a full review as to what caused this crisis in the first place so that lessons can be learned to get ahead of, and prevent, potential outages in the future.

“It is the least that could be done, especially in light of surging water bills that we pay.”

Following the outage, South East Water’s incident manager Matthew Dean said: “We are passionate about providing the best possible service to the communities we supply.

"This event has proved to be complex and we apologise once again for the inconvenience caused to all our customers and local residents.

“Now the water network is stable, we will analyse what happened to understand exactly which customers were impacted and for how long.

“Our customers do not need to do anything, as soon as our analysis of what happened is complete we will then assess if compensation is eligible in accordance with our Guaranteed Standards of Service.”