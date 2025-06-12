Eastbourne MP demands more funding for 'outdated' DGH

Eastbourne’s MP has called on the Chancellor to ‘urgently’ release more funding for the District General Hospital’s maintenance and repairs backlog.

A report by East Sussex NHS Hospitals Trust said ‘the age and standard of current hospital buildings presents challenges for the consistent delivery of safe, effective, responsive and efficient care’.

MP Josh Babarinde has been campaigning for a hospital upgrade as a result.

While the Government announced earlier this year that the DGH is to be rebuilt by 2041, the hospital faces a growing £350m repairs bill in the meantime, according to Mr Babarinde.

In recent weeks, just £8.5m has been specifically pledged by the Government to contribute to this bill. This figure will be shared between the DGH and the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Babarinde challenged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to fund the 98 per cent unmet cost of the DGH’s maintenance backlog, which he said is undermining the quality of care and impacting conditions for staff and patients alike.

In response, the Chancellor recognised Mr Babarinde’s concerns, stating that the Treasury had ‘put aside money in the spending review for improvements to hospital conditions in the meantime’.

The Chancellor confirmed that a Health Minister would meet with the Eastbourne MP, where he will pitch for the funding the hospital needs.

In response, Mr Babarinde said: “Staff at the DGH work tirelessly to deliver outstanding care for patients (including me a number of times recently!) yet they are being let down by buildings which are outdated and outgrown.”

“We urgently need interim investment so that more patients can get the care and dignity they deserve, now, and not have to wait until 2041.”