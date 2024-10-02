Eastbourne MP petitions to help save toilets from closure in the town

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:49 BST
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has set up a petition to help save public toilets from closure in the town.

Mr Babarinde started the petition following the Borough Council’s proposal to move to a community toilet scheme in an effort to save money.

This scheme would involve ‘certain businesses and community venues offering their toilets for use by the public’, the council said.

If the scheme goes ahead, all Changing Places toilets would remain open, as would a set of public toilets on the seafront, the council added.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has set up a petition to help save public toilets from closure in the town. Picture: Josh Babarinde MP
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has set up a petition to help save public toilets from closure in the town. Picture: Josh Babarinde MP

Mr Babarinde, in a statement, said that the proposals are ‘deeply concerning’ and does not want to see the toilet provision reduced in the town.

He said: “"I'm deeply concerned that years of underfunding by the last Conservative government have left councils like Eastbourne, and many others, unable to fund key services for our community.

"Eastbourne Borough Council used to receive something called the Revenue Support Grant from the Government, which once stood at £10 million per year to help pay for local services.

"After years of Government cuts, today that figure is £0.

"We are now seeing the consequences of these Government cuts, which include a consultation over public toilets across our town.

"As a local lad, I do not want to see toilet provision reduced across town - they're so important for so many in Eastbourne, and for tourists too.”

The MP has created the petition to ‘urge government to properly fund the town’.

Another petition, created by the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront chair Gaynor Sedgwick, has been signed by hundreds of residents, also with the aim of helping to keep the toilets open.

As part of Mr Babarinde’s petition, he aims to fight for the government to ‘properly fund our town’ and campaign to make toilets a 'statutory service’.

He is also in support of the council’s proposal for a community toilet scheme.

He added: “I've approached a number of local businesses and community organisations to ask them whether they'd be prepared to step up and open up their toilets to the public.

"Many other towns have similar council-run schemes to boost toilet provision (some places locally already do this), and so should we.

However, local entrepreneur Sarah Farrow has called the community toilet scheme idea a ‘divisive move’.

