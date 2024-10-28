Josh Babarinde, MP for Eastbourne, visited charity Brainkind’s purpose built accommodation Shinewater Court in the town.

Brainkind is a charity working with people with an acquired brain injury and other neurological conditions.

Shinewater Court is a purpose-built centre offering accommodation and support to people with a range of disabilities, including acquired brain injury, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, arthritis, multiple sclerosis and disabilities resulting from accidents or stroke.

The Eastbourne MP said: “Empowering people with disabilities is very close to my heart, which is why I particularly loved seeing the work of Anita and her Brainkind team at Shinewater Court in action.

Josh Babarinde MP and manager Anita Cobb with Shinewater Court residents Andy and Jane, who are engaged to be married next summer. Photograph by Sam Frost ©2024 - www.samfrostphotos.com

“The support they provide to ensure people with acquired brain injury and other neurological conditions live with maximum independence and dignity is inspirational. I look forward to collaborating with them as Eastbourne’s MP - and we’ve already started organising a trip for some of their residents to come up to Parliament.”

Anita Cobb, Manager of Shinewater Court, Brainkind said: “I can honestly say it was an absolute pleasure to meet Josh Barbarinde MP on Friday, he was truly very interested with the work that Brainkind does, and was so engaging with the people we support, so much so that they have asked him to come back again.”

Brainkind (formerly The Disabilities Trust) is the UK’s leading charity helping people to reach their best potential after a brain injury with its services providing a range of treatment, support, and care for people with brain injuries and other neurological conditions.