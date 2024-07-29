Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-storey car park in Eastbourne could be demolished to make way for a block of flats, following a planning application.

The application, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, outlines plans for a five-storey block of flats on the site of the JCP car park in Junction Road.

101 new homes could be provided as part of the development, if the application is approved, including a total of 27 one-bedroom homes; 64 two-bedroom homes and ten three-bedroom homes.

Five of these homes will be designed so that they can be ‘easily altered to make reasonable provision for a wheelchair user’, according to the plans.

Artist's impression of the development

All residents are also to be provided with an outdoor space in the form of semi-private patios or balconies.

Due to the accessibility of the site, only 60 car parking spaces will be made available, according to developers Elstree Land. However, one cycle parking space will be available per bedroom.

The plans state: “Given the sustainable and accessible location of the site, it is recognised that car ownership is likely to be lower than average for the whole ward.

“The site’s town centre location ensures that there is an excellent level of accessibility to amenities and public transport, with the close proximity of the train station and regular bus service providing realistic travel options for residents."

The current site

The scheme also seeks to ‘transform’ the existing pedestrian route into the town centre and train station by providing a ‘well-overlooked meandering green corridor’ and a central courtyard.

Hedgerows, bird boxes, swift nesting bricks and bat bricks are set to be included here to support existing wildlife.

According to the application, the scheme will provide a ‘statement building’ to be visible to train users on arrival into Eastbourne, while the green spaces will be designed to help ‘reduce the perceived mass of the building’.

A spokesperson for Elstree Land said: “In developing this site, Elstree Land is seeking to create a new environment which enhances both the landscape and the built character of the neighbourhood, delivering sustainable development for Eastbourne.

Artist's impression of the development

"The development will provide attractive open space opportunities for enjoyment, recreation and play, which respond to local need, as well as enhancing biodiversity on the site where possible.”