Eastbourne mums show solidarity with Ukraine during ‘pram and stroller’ rally

A group of mothers, joined by their children, arranged the protest to highlight their concerns about the way the UK government is treating Ukrainian refugees.

They also hand-delivered a letter, signed by more than 200 local residents, to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the organisers of the event, and a local mother, Sarah French said, “It all started with a chat between a couple of mums on social media, sparked by our individual feelings of despair and shock of what’s happening in Ukraine.

Mums from across Eastbourne called on the government to do more to help Ukrainian refugees during a rally at Town Hall on Friday (March 18). SUS-220321-161323001

“Seeing the barbaric bombing of maternity hospital in Mariupol, one of the mums said ‘No mother, anywhere in the world, can watch this and not feel her heart break.’

“We felt frustrated by the British government’s response to enabling families from the Ukraine to seek refuge in the UK, and wanted to raise our concerns directly with Eastbourne’s MP Caroline Ansell.

“We composed a heartfelt letter and arranged to hand deliver it to Mrs Ansell on Friday, March 18.”

Russian forces poured into Ukraine 26 days ago, and the heart-breaking images coming from the country led to the mothers deciding to arrange a ‘Pram and Stroller’ rally.

Mrs French added, “Inspired by a photograph of empty prams left at one of the Polish train stations for Ukrainian mothers arriving from the border, we decided to organise a Pram and Stroller rally.

“We had to express our solidarity with Ukrainian mothers somehow, and encourage our local MP to lobby the government to make it easier for people to enter the UK and access support here. To show that as citizens, we welcome people fleeing the atrocities with open arms and we want our authorities to mirror this.”

Caroline Ansell attended the event and discussed actions the government has taken to support refugees from Ukraine with the group.

Mrs French said, “We acknowledge that some actions, such as abolishing biometric appointments and opening sponsor visa routes, offer an improvement.

“But the UK should be making it as easy as possible for people from Ukraine to enter. This is an emergency situation that calls for a swift, compassionate response.

“Complicated forms, visa applications and passports should not be necessary to claim refuge, and people should be offered significantly more support to understand the process and how to access it, especially directly in the countries they escaped to across the border.

“Once in the UK, people need to be supported to access appropriate medical, educational, housing and social services and receive clear communication about what is happening and how long it is expected to take. They need to be given access to networks of people who can support them beyond the immediate short term.”

The rally proved to be a success with both Mrs Ansell and Lib Dem candidate for MP, councillor Josh Barbarinde OBE, attending.

Mrs Ansell said, “I had a positive and purposeful meeting with a group of Eastbourne mums on Friday in the Town Hall following the event.

“I updated them on the many developments the government has put in place in this fast-moving situation to allow Ukrainians to reach safety.

“These range from new visa registration centres, changes to biometric requirements, widening the family visa route and the Homes for Ukraine project.

“This is on top of £400 million in humanitarian aid the UK has given to ensure those who wish to stay close to Ukraine in countries like Poland can do so.

“I also spoke about the direct casework my team and I are undertaking with local families and charities with Ukrainian connections.

“We talked through what local support for Ukrainian mums and children coming to Eastbourne would look like.

“I am happy to say we’ll be keeping in touch on this and I will provide updates as they come down the line, but I anticipate Eastbourne Borough Council will lead on communications as they will receive government funding to provide support locally.

“Many people, including the mums I met on Friday, are keen to do more after seeing the suffering taking place in war-torn Ukraine. I know they care deeply, as do I.

“To everyone I would say the best way to get involved at this point is still to donate or fundraise for charities working on the ground or to register to open up your home if you are in a position to do so.

“Right now, we are sending over medical supplies and bringing children to the UK for specialist cancer treatment.

“We were the first country to send weapons to help equip Ukrainian forces in the defence of their homeland and continue to do so. We stand with Ukraine.”

After completing the rally, Mrs French said, “The rest of the mothers and I were deeply heartened by the response to our letter from local parents and by the turnout to the rally held at the Town hall to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We met some wonderful people, all motivated to do whatever they could to help.

“All of us are grateful to Caroline Ansell for her time meeting with us and felt that it was the start of a positive discussion to find ways that the council, the MPs and community can work better together to address the crisis.

“Everyone can play a part in helping the people of the Ukraine! The specialist agencies working on the ground are asking for financial donations to help them deliver their desperately needed support.

“Keep lobbying your MP to keep pressure on the government to support people looking to come to the UK, to do more and to act faster. If we need to have a visa system, let’s make it as simple as possible.

“The Homes for Ukraine scheme opened for people willing and able to apply to house refugees arriving in the UK. Welcome newly arrived Ukrainian families into the community and offer to support them however you can!

“We ask people to continue expressing solidarity with the brave Ukrainian nation. They hear it and they see it!”