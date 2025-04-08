Eastbourne Music Fest owner to take on 25-mile challenge for RNLI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of Eastbourne Music Fest is set to take on a 25-mile kayak challenge to help raise money for the RNLI.

The challenge, starting on April 18, will see Chris Eyre, take on the 25 mile kayak paddle from Beachy Head to Cooden Beach and back.

Chris said the challenge, called ‘25 for 25’, is aimed to help raise money for the ‘hero’ volunteers at the RNLI.

He said: “Eastbourne Music Fest is all about live music, but more importantly, we’re passionate about our local community and the incredible charities that make a difference.

Starting on April 18, owner and manager of Eastbourne Music Fest, Chris Eyre, will take on the 25 mile kayak paddle from Beachy Head to Cooden Beach and back to help raise money for Eastbourne RNLI Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

“That’s why we are proud to be launching 25 for 25 to raise money for Eastbourne’s RNLI.”

While out on the water, Chris will be going live on Facebook with messages on the importance of water safety and enjoying the coastline responsibly.

He added: “The RNLI crew really are the definition of unsung heroes. These men and women volunteer their time and risk their lives at a moment’s notice to help people in need.

"We live in a lovely seaside town and lots of us enjoy the water, but when the unexpected happens and people get in trouble it is always the RNLI to the rescue.

“As the saying goes, ‘’not all heroes wear capes,’ and in my opinion, anyone that does what these volunteers do deserves to be called a hero.

“Please help us raise vital funds for Eastbourne’s RNLI and support this amazing charity.”