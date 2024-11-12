Eastbourne named among best coastal spots to downsize to in the UK

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eastbourne has been named as one of the best coastal spots in the UK to downsize to by a national publication.

The town in East Sussex was included along with 19 other coastal spots across the United Kingdom in the list from the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail consulted property experts, estate agents and local residents to create their list as well as analyse factors such as house prices and transport links near the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The publication wrote of the town: “The Turner prize exhibition was recently a big hit in the Towner gallery which operates a Sussex Art Shuttle – a brightly painted mini-bus linking three of Sussex’s favourite art venues.

Eastbourne has been named as one of the best coastal spots in the UK to downsize to by a national publication. Picture: StaffEastbourne has been named as one of the best coastal spots in the UK to downsize to by a national publication. Picture: Staff
Eastbourne has been named as one of the best coastal spots in the UK to downsize to by a national publication. Picture: Staff

"The shopping centre is modern, with all the usual suspects, not forgetting the Sovereign Leisure Centre which has a gym, fun pool with a wave machine and a sauna and steam room.

"All this, together with comparatively lower prices, explains why Eastbourne is poaching so many downsizing buyers from Brighton."

The full list by the Daily Mail can be found here.

Related topics:Brighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice