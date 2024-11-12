Eastbourne named among best coastal spots to downsize to in the UK
The town in East Sussex was included along with 19 other coastal spots across the United Kingdom in the list from the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail consulted property experts, estate agents and local residents to create their list as well as analyse factors such as house prices and transport links near the area.
The publication wrote of the town: “The Turner prize exhibition was recently a big hit in the Towner gallery which operates a Sussex Art Shuttle – a brightly painted mini-bus linking three of Sussex’s favourite art venues.
"The shopping centre is modern, with all the usual suspects, not forgetting the Sovereign Leisure Centre which has a gym, fun pool with a wave machine and a sauna and steam room.
"All this, together with comparatively lower prices, explains why Eastbourne is poaching so many downsizing buyers from Brighton."
