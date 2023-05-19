Eastbourne named as one of the best seaside towns in England by luxury travel magazine

Luxury travel magazine CN Traveller has named Eastbourne as one of the best seaside town in England.

The luxury travel magazine ranked the best seaside towns in terms of amenities, places to stay and things to do.

Eastbourne was praised by the magazine for it being ‘quintessential, old-fashioned seaside resort’

CN Traveller said of Eastbourne: “Its pier presents a chimerical silhouette above the water; its seafront promenade is punctuated by a much-loved bandstand; its streets are lined with grand, Victorian buildings. Eastbourne in East Sussex is the quintessential, old-fashioned seaside resort; and aside from its first-class art gallery, it has limited contemporary appeal.

"But it provides easy access to the glorious new South Downs National Park, and to intriguing and little-known art trails. Primely located on the coast, it's no surprise the town has remained one of our favourite seaside towns in England for so long

“Eastbourne offers a quintessentially British experience. Fish and chips in hand, the town and its surrounds are best explored on foot – just wipe your hands clear of batter residue before fingering through bargain finds in the stores that hide among the alleyways."

The magazine also mentioned some of the town’s fabulous businesses and places to visit as well as stay in the area including the Towner art gallery and Farley Farm House, near Chiddingly, the former home of the surrealist artists Roland Penrose and Lee Miller.

The magazine continued: “The recently opened Port Hotel is the smartest stay in Eastbourne – a gamechanger, set right on the seafront. Well-positioned on the seafront, on King Edward's Parade, the boldly decorated Citrus Eastbourne is furnished with faux-fur curtains and Seventies-style designer wallpaper. The 50 bedrooms are spacious and keenly priced, and most offer good views.