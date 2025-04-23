Eastbourne named ‘one of the best places to live in Sussex’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne has been named ‘one of the best places to live in Sussex’ in 2025.

Garrington Property Finders said it used its ‘expert local knowledge’ to help buyers decide where to live in Sussex – with Eastbourne being included in the annual list.

The Sunshine Coast was chosen for its ‘array of amenities and attractions’ and surrounding ‘natural beauty’.

The property experts said: “From expansive seafront homes such as those found in Meads, secluded homes set within the Ratton Estate, and properties tucked away in wooded areas near the Willingdon Golf Club; Eastbourne boasts a variety of exclusive houses appealing to a wide range of preferences.

The Towner in Eastbourne. Photo: staff

“As a seaside resort, it offers an array of amenities and attractions, including theatres, shops, restaurants, and numerous sporting activities. Eastbourne is known to have one of the finest Victorian seafronts on the south coast.

"There’s a lot to do in and around Eastbourne, from golf courses to water sports and boating activities, and Eastbourne’s Marina. There are also cultural highlights, such as the renowned Towner Art Gallery.

"Eastbourne is also surrounded by natural beauty, including the South Downs, the famous Seven Sisters cliffs, and Beachy Head.”

A mixture of ‘well-regarded’ private and state schools offer ‘excellent educational options’, according to Garrington’s.

The town’s good transport links to London Victoria and Gatwick were also noted in the list, thanks to Eastbourne and Polegate’s railway stations.

Garrington’s added: "Given the array of properties available to buy and many at a more appealing price point than better-known locations such as Brighton, it’s little wonder that it has become one of the best places to live in Sussex.”