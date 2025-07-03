Eastbourne named one of the UK’s leading places for vape retailers
The analysis by Vape-Delivery.co.uk used official Companies House records to track vape-related businesses across the UK’s 100 most populous towns and cities. By searching for keywords like ‘vape,’ ‘vaping,’ ‘e-cig,’ ‘ecig,’ ‘eliquid,’ and ‘vapour’ in business names, the study mapped out where vape culture has become most concentrated.
Researchers then compared the number of these businesses against local population sizes to reveal which areas had the highest number of vape shops per 100,000 residents.
With 43.33 vape businesses per 100,000 people, Eastbourne ranked just behind Manchester, Preston and Blackburn, making it one of the UK’s most vape-dense places.
Lewis Clark, owner of Vape-Delivery.co.uk, said: “This research shows which parts of the UK have seen the fastest growth in vape retail, with Manchester and other northern cities clearly leading. However, it also highlights the importance of buying from legitimate, regulated businesses.
“With unregulated and black-market vapes on the rise, shoppers should always ensure they’re buying from trusted sources that meet UK safety standards.”
