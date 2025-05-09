Eastbourne named one of UK's best seaside towns

Eastbourne's Carpet Gardens during the Easter Market earlier this year.

Eastbourne has been named one of the best seaside towns in the UK.

Conde Nast Traveller has put together a list of the best seaside towns in the UK – with Eastbourne being among the chosen 16.

The publication described the Sunshine Coast as ‘the quintessential, old-fashioned seaside resort’.

The article states: “ Its pier presents a chimerical silhouette above the water; its seafront promenade is punctuated by a much-loved bandstand; its streets are lined with grand, Victorian buildings.

"But it provides easy access to the glorious new South Downs National Park, and to intriguing and little-known art trails.

"Eastbourne is fronted by three miles of shingle, plus sand at low tide. There are deckchairs and cafés in the Grand Parade section. Beyond the town are stunning and relatively secluded beaches beneath the cliffs of the South Downs.”

Falling Sands Beach, which is nestled below Beachy Head, is described as ‘an attractive and sandy stretch’, while the article states that visitors should walk the ‘1,000-foot-long pier’ for ‘great views back over the town's Italianate architecture’.

The article recommends visitors stay at Port Hotel, Royal Parade, which opened in 2021 to controversy over its striking black exterior. Conde Nast said the Port Hotel is ‘the smartest stay in Eastbourne’ and ‘a gamechanger’.

Also mentioned are the ‘boldly decorated’ Citrus Eastbourne, in King Edward’s Parade, and the ‘quirky and stylish’ Belle Tout Lighthouse B&B.

For a bite to eat, the article recommends Skylark, in Grove Road, for ‘candle-lit suppers’ or Cru. in Hyde Gardens, for ‘something a little edgier’.