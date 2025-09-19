A new 10-year programme has been launched in Eastbourne to ‘improve quality of life across the town’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastbourne Neighbourhood Board (ENB), launched alongside the We Are Eastbourne campaign and website, has been established as part of the Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods (PfN) – a UK-wide initiative across 75 towns backed by £1.5bn of investment.

According to ENB, Eastbourne will receive £20m over the next decade, with the local group ensuring that residents, businesses, charities and community organisations are placed ‘at the heart of decision-making’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the board reads: “The Board’s vision is simple but ambitious: to deliver quality of life for all Eastbourne citizens.

Eastbourne seafront. Photo: staff

"This means supporting health and wellbeing, education, sustainable travel, clean and safe streets, thriving green spaces, a resilient local economy and a stronger sense of community.

"The We Are Eastbourne campaign will bring this vision to life, helping residents and organisations connect with opportunities, have their say, and take pride in shaping the town’s future.

“As its first action, ENB has announced a £90,000 investment, granting £10,000 to each of Eastbourne’s nine Wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The funding will support capacity building and immediate public space improvements – from pavement repairs, new bins and play area enhancements, to hosting local events, planting schemes and community centre upgrades.

“To ensure residents have a direct say in how the money is used, each Ward will host a workshop in partnership with ENB and Ward Councillors. These sessions will give people the chance to shape priorities, suggest longer-term ideas and build stronger local connections. Additional funding is being provided to cover venue hire and refreshments.”

According to the Eastbourne Borough Council website, the group is composed of nine board members and four statutory members.

Board members: Richard Garland, a director of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and chartered surveyor; Catherine Clifford, a partner at the Lansdowne Hotel and a member of the management board for the Eastbourne Hospitality Association; David Wakefield, co-founder of On The Sly Music Ltd; Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active; Jim Mathieson, Managing Director of CloudConnX; Joanne Rogers, a former Vice Chair of the East Sussex College Group and advisor to the New Zealand Government; Loretta Lock, founder of Defiant Sports; Dr Yusaf Samiullah, business owner and former UK government expert on urban development and placemaking; Mark Holland, a member of the Hospitality Association, Friends of Eastbourne Seafront and the Environment Agency's Coastal Communities Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statutory members: Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council; Katy Bourne, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner; Councillor Penny di Cara, Conservative councillor for Sovereign Ward; Josh Babarinde, Eastbourne MP.

Richard Garland, Chair of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Board, said: “Communities are encouraged to come together, to be cohesive and co-create immediate small actions that can have the biggest impact.

"We hope this important investment can give people a better say, restore a collective sense of belonging and empowerment. This is about all of us taking care of the detail first and if we can do that together then we can build trust in the process when it comes to making the bigger decisions.”

For more information, visit: www.weareeastbourne.org.uk/.