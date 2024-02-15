Eastbourne NHS medical centre up for sale for £1.5 million
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wish Tower House in Edward Road has been put on the market for £1,575,000 by estate agents Hunt Commercial.
The building was constructed in 2006 and originally comprised a two-storey office building within Highfield Office Park. Since then, the property has been converted to a medical treatment centre specialising in wound healing working alongside the NHS.
According to the estate agents, the acco mmodation offers about 6,630 sq ft over two floors with stairs and passenger lift. Amenities include air-conditioning, CAT II lighting, suspended ceiling, a passenger lift, kitchen and WCs on ground and first floors.
Externally, there are 22 off-street car parking spaces available.
The building is currently let to Community Interest Company Pioneer Wound Healing & Lymphoedema Centres. Hunt Commercial has stated that the tenant ‘has not activated the break option’ with its lease due for renewal in 2029.
For more information, visit: www.huntcommercial.co.uk/commercial-property/wish-tower-house-1c-edward-road-eastbourne-bn23-8as/