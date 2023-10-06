Eastbourne has been nominated as one of the best places for dogs as part of the Dog Friendly awards.

The DogFriendly Awards are an opportunity to recognise and reward dog friendly places and pet businesses that go the extra mile for the benefit of the UK’s 12.5 million dogs and their owners. Winners of the DogFriendly Awards in each of the categories are chosen by public vote.

On its website, dogfriendly.co.uk stated that Eastbourne is a ‘great place to visit if you have dogs’.

The website also praised Eastbourne for its beaches as well as all the local businesses which welcome dogs.

The statement on the website said: “The South Downs National Park, the sea and the sweeping beaches are all on the doorstep and so many of the local businesses welcome our four-legged friends.

"With all year-round access to some beaches and some fabulous walks along the South Downs Way, as well as the 1066 Country Walk and Cuckoo Trail, there is plenty of choice and some stunning scenery with brilliant opportunities for dogs to have a great off lead run.

"Go exploring in the forests of Abbots Wood, Butchers Hole, Friston Forest, or enjoy the wide open space of the Seven Sisters Country Park, Arlington Reservoir, East Dean and Shinewater Park.

"Or visit the stunning cliffside beaches of Holywell with lots of rock pools to explore at low tide and then walk to the sparkling Harbour for some great restaurants.

"With castles, gardens and many other heritage sites to explore, doggie attractions nearby also include the Big Barn – a playground for pooches, along with private hire walking fields for safe exercise space.

"Eastbourne’s shopping centre The Beacon, is dog friendly, and there are several pet stores and plenty of dog groomers on hand for an extra special spa day, and there is even a Hydrotherapy centre, a private hire dog swimming pool, canine massage and a self service dog wash.