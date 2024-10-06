Eastbourne nursery rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Eastbourne nursery has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

St. Thomas a Becket Nursery, in Tutts Barn Lane, was given the rating after an inspection in September.

In a glowing report, the inspector described the leadership and management as ‘inspiring’.

The report states: “Children gain tremendous benefit from spending time in this exceptionally well-run and welcoming setting.

An Eastbourne nursery has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Photo: Google Street View

"Leaders and staff very successfully create an environment where each child's physical and emotional well-being is prioritised and expertly nurtured.

"The calm, consistent and very caring approach of staff supports children to understand and manage their emotions, and they learn to behave well.

"Younger children relish learning through discovery and trial and error.

"They show very mature levels of focus, undaunted when their first attempts are unsuccessful.”

The inspector added that pupils ‘enthusiastically’ take part in a broad range of activities, and demonstrate a ‘fascination with nature’.

“The discovery of a caterpillar creates excitement, and children eagerly gather to have a close look,” the report said.

"However, they quickly remember previous advice not to touch the 'ones with prickles'.”

The curriculum at the nursery is ‘superbly planned’, according to the inspector, and there are ‘exceptionally effective arrangements’ to support children with special educational needs and disabilities. Pupils are also taught to ‘understand and respect diversity’, and staff plan their calendar to include activities to teach children about ‘the many special days and events celebrated by each family’.

Staff place a ‘strong focus’ on promoting children’s communication, and provide ‘excellent support’ for children learning English as an additional language, according to the report.

The report adds: “[Staff] identify key vocabulary to introduce during activities. All staff are consistent in using these words and giving context to help children to fully understand what they mean.

"Throughout the setting, children confidently and excitedly use their developing language to share their ideas and engage in animated conversations.

“Children develop excellent social skills as a result of the highly effective teaching and support they receive from staff.”

The nursery’s safeguarding arrangements are ‘effective’, according to the inspector, and ‘staff recognise that children learn best when they are emotionally secure’.

“Leaders use their comprehensive knowledge of local services to link parents to professionals and agencies who can provide targeted support,” the report adds.

"Parents' feedback is extremely positive.”