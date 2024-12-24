Eastbourne nursery rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘All children thrive’ at a nursery in Eastbourne which has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Bede's Nursery in Dukes Drive earned the highest possible rating across all areas, following an inspection in November.

It was previously rated ‘good’ in its last inspection which took place in 2017.

The inspector praised the ‘tremendous success’ of the nursery, which ‘lies in the passion and expertise of leaders, managers and staff’.

Bede's Nursery

The report states: “All children thrive in the care of exceptionally kind, attentive staff.

"Children readily approach staff, confident in the knowledge that they will receive a warm response and the comfort or support they seek.

“Interactions are consistently warm and positive, and the nursery is filled with the sound of children laughing and having fun.”

The inspector found that children receive ‘the best possible start to their lives as learners’ and become ‘very motivated learners’.

“The quality of teaching is exceptional,” the report states.

"Children are constantly immersed in language. All staff are fully consistent in their approach to supporting children's communication.

"Babies vocalise happily as they play.”

The report added that staff help to ‘instill a love of books in all children’ and that pupils ‘become absorbed in the extremely well-read stories’.

‘Even the youngest babies’ are supported to develop ‘a very strong sense of security’ around staff, according to the inspector.

The report continued: “Babies develop the confidence to pull themselves up to standing and begin to take steps, cheered on by staff who are genuinely invested in their success.”