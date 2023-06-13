Eastbourne nursery receives rating following inspection

A nursery in Eastbourne has received received a rating from Ofsted following an inspection.

Camelot Kids in Lewes Road was inspected on April 28 and on June 6 Ofsted’s report was published confirming that the business had been given an overall effectiveness rating of ‘good’.

All categories including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management, were also rated ‘good’.

The CQC said staff know the families well and consistently give parents advice when needed.

Camelot Kids in Lewes Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

A spokesperson added: “Staff explain the delay that dummies can cause to speech. They send home 'chef bags' containing new ideas for meals to cook at home with children. Children take home books to encourage reading at home to further their literacy skills. Parents say their children have more confidence and talk more since attending this warm and friendly nursery.”

Staff also provide a wide range of activities that expand children's experiences and opportunities for learning, the inspector said.

They added: "Children learn about the world around them as they go on outings or shopping trips. They regularly learn to cook food that they then eat for lunch or tea. Children grow their own vegetables, such as beans and tomatoes. Children talk about healthy food groups and know how to avoid germs by handwashing.”

Children who may need additional support are also identified quickly and staff work closely with parents and other professionals to ensure young ones have the help they need, the report said.

The inspector added: “Staff benefit from very good, on-going opportunities to develop their skills, knowledge and qualifications. Children's learning and development are significantly enhanced by the resulting staff expertise and confidence.”

The inspector said the nursery could improve by reviewing its routines to allow the maximum time for children to focus on their play and develop their learning while also strengthening its planning system.

A spokesperson from the nursery said: “Thank you to everyone for supporting us and to our staff members who have worked hard on being the best practitioners and making our nursery into a wonderful place to be for children and adults.”

The nursery, which cares for children aged up to four-years-old, was given a ‘good’ overall rating following its last inspection back in September 2017.