The lift in an Eastbourne block of flats has been out of order for more than three months, according to a concerned elderly resident.

John Langridge, 82, said a notice about the broken lift in Block A of Linkswood in Compton Place Road was put up on November 12, 2022.

Southdown Estates, which is the building’s management company, said as the works required are likely to cost in the region of £15,000 it is required by law to consult with all leaseholders within the property before it, or its clients, are legally allowed to instruct the repairs.

A spokesperson added: “The consultation requires us to notify leaseholders of the works required, make the specifications available to view for a period of time and to notify them of the various estimates we have received from lift maintenance companies to carry out the works.

Eastbourne resident John Langridge outside his home in Compton Place Road

“The consultation process has very strict timelines which must be complied with before the repair is allowed to proceed. Instigating the repair any sooner than this would have resulted in us breaking the law and would have meant that the costs of the works were not recoverable from the residents.”

Mr Langridge, who has breathing difficulties due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said the situation has led to chairs being added in the stairwell of the eight-storey building for residents who need a rest while going to and from their homes.

The 82-year-old added: “It’s jolly hard work for someone with my condition but it is hard for anyone to tackle that amount of stairs on a daily basis.

“In an event of a medical emergency it would make life very, very difficult.”

Mr Langridge, who has described the situation as ‘totally depressing’, explained how he moved out for seven weeks to avoid having to use the stairs.

Southdown Estates added: “I can assure you of our best intentions for all of our clients and managed portfolio at all times. We have been liaising regularly with the chairman and board of directors of Linkswood throughout this process, as well as regular communications with the residents, which is the very nature of the consultation process."

Southdown Estates said it is treating the matter as a priority.

Linkswood Block A in Compton Place Road, Eastbourne

