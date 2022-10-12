Eastbourne panto countdown begins - how to get your tickets

Eastbourne panto 2022 – pic by P Gurr

Writer and director, Eastbourne theatre director Chris Jordan said: “The cast includes Martyn Knight, returning for his 19th outing in the fanciest frocks around as Widow Twankey, and Eastbourne’s favourite comic Tucker as Wishee Washee, plus Katherine Glover back as the hero in high boots, Aladdin, following her last outing in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2020 and Rebecca Lisewski who made casting wishes come true as Genie of the Ring. Plus, new name for Eastbourne audiences, Miles Western as Abanazaar who will be expecting lots of hisses and boos as resident baddie for the festive season!

“The cast took a trip to the prom and went hunting for secret caves at the Italian Gardens. They even made a special visit to the Wish Tower. The only wish the cast had for the day was good weather, which was duly granted. This year’s family favourite Aladdin is the 21st in-house produced pantomime for Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre, the home of Eastbourne pantos. It’s been fantastic to get such a great group of actors together for this year’s show. We’re delighted that Katherine is returning to the Devonshire Park this Christmas. And what can I say about Martyn and Tucker? Other than they are back!

“Of course I am kidding. It’s great to have Martyn and Tucker return. Audiences can’t be wrong – and they clamour for the onstage silliness that can only be created with these two performers. Directing them can be challenging but you know with these two it’s always going to be great fun and lots of laughs can be expected. The other cast members are all fantastic, I’m so pleased Miles Western is coming to Eastbourne. He’s got the best baddie laugh in the business and Rebecca Lisewski was such fun as the Mermaid in Peter Pan that I can’t wait to be working with her again as Genie of the Ring.”

