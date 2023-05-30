Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne park toilets closed 'until further notice' by council following vandalism

Toilets in a park in Eastbourne have been closed by the council following vandalism to the windows and lighting.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th May 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:07 BST

In a statement Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Unfortunately, the male toilets in Gildredge Park will be closed until further notice due to vandalism to the windows and lighting.“Thank you to everyone who took the time to report this to us today.“If you have any information relating to this crime, please report it directly to Sussex Police using this web form - https://buff.ly/3qjmoKD

