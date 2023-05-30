In a statement Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Unfortunately, the male toilets in Gildredge Park will be closed until further notice due to vandalism to the windows and lighting.“Thank you to everyone who took the time to report this to us today.“If you have any information relating to this crime, please report it directly to Sussex Police using this web form - https://buff.ly/3qjmoKD”
Eastbourne park toilets closed 'until further notice' by council following vandalism
Toilets in a park in Eastbourne have been closed by the council following vandalism to the windows and lighting.