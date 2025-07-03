Eastbourne pedestrianisation works to pause in 'a godsend' for traders
To help shops and restaurants ‘maximise trade during the peak summer period’, works to pedestrianise the main Victoria Place carriageway will be paused from July 23 to September 1, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has confirmed.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “The decision follows discussions with East Sussex County Council, Balfour Beatty - the main contractor on the project - and the Victoria Place Stakeholder Group.
“We are delighted that this decision has been reached and thank all the businesses in Victoria Place for their understanding and patience as the work progresses.”
The move has been called ‘a godsend’ for Victoria Place traders, who say the works have had ‘a massive impact’ on footfall.
Katerina Tutt, owner of Qualisea in Terminus Road, oversees the Victoria Place Stakeholder Group which represents traders in the street.
She said: “We all worked together, we went to several meetings, we negotiated and we managed to get this.
"This is a godsend for all the traders on the street. It’s been a long fight for us.”
The pause means Eastbourne’s Pop Up Park can take place as usual, with the six-week festival set to start on Saturday, July 26.
Ms Tutt added: “We’ve got some great local acts. We hope everyone will come down and support our independent businesses.”
