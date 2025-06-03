Eastbourne photographer highlights town's 'beauty and character'

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An Eastbourne photographer is highlighting the town’s 'beauty and character' through his stunning work.

Tadas Kaminskas – better known to locals as TK Photography – has gained a loyal following online thanks to his skill for showcasing a ‘unique’ side of Eastbourne.

The 38-year-old self-taught photographer, who moved to the Sunshine Coast in the summer of 2018, said the town gets ‘a bit of an unfair reptuation sometimes’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But there's so much beauty and character here if you take the time to look,” he said.

Tadas. Photo: contributedTadas. Photo: contributed
Tadas. Photo: contributed

This belief has shaped Tadas’s most popular series, ‘Eastbourne Street Life’, which was born from his desire to ‘slow down and really see the world around me’.

The reaction to the series has been ‘very positive’, and several residents have admitted to scanning the photos in the hopes of spotting themselves.

One commenter on Tadas’s most recent post said: “[I] think they capture how diverse people are in Eastbourne wonderfully.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another joked: “I am never, ever going into town without looking like I’m off to a wedding.”

Tadas said he tries to highlight the ‘charm, the humour, and the quieter stories that make this town unique’.

"It’s important to me because I think people connect more with where they live when they see it portrayed in a more honest, thoughtful light and not just the clichés,” he added.

“Some people are surprised to see familiar places look a bit different or more atmospheric in a photo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’ve had a few people reach out when they spot themselves or someone they know in a shot. It’s always been friendly, and sometimes even leads to a good chat about the town or photography itself.”

Take a look at Tadas’s work here: www.facebook.com/tadaskphoto.

Related topics:Eastbourne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice