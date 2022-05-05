Eastbourne photographer snaps-up top national award with this stunning photo

Maria Szekelyhidi of Ebourne Images.com took top spot in the architectural category with an image of the Towner Eastbourne.

The national competition had a total of 6,636 images submitted in 29 different categories.

In the architectural section, they had 10 images score highly commended and nine achieved the gold award. Three were then put forward for the final vote, with Maria getting the verdict.

Eastbourne photographer Maria Szekelyhidi claimed the top prize at the The Societies of Photographers Photographer of the Year award

The judges said: "It’s not often you see an architectural image with a square composition, and this one has been perfectly executed, especially the

Fibonacci spiral bringing your eyes in and down. It’s just beautiful."

Maria said: "I was thrilled to get first place. It means a great deal as it is judged by master photographers and experts in the photography field.

"It was also nice to see my home town Eastbourne and the Towner showcased and recognised in a national competition."