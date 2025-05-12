Proposed shop front

A takeaway restaurant is one step closer to opening after Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) granted planning permission for a new shop front.

Pepe’s Piri Piri – a franchise with more than 220 stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates – submitted a planning application for the premises at 197 – 199 Terminus Road, previously occupied by Odyssey Fish & Chips.

EBC has now granted planning permission for a new shop front subject to conditions.

The conditions state that the development should be commenced within three years; it should be carried out in accordance with approved drawings to ‘ensure a satisfactory appearance’, and the threshold of the shop front should be ‘level or gently sloping’ for accessibility.

Pepe’s has also requested planning permission for the installation of illuminated signage, which has yet to be approved.

The chain restaurant specialises in flame-grilled piri piri chicken and offers six ‘exclusive’ flavours – including lemon and herb, mango and lime and extreme inferno.

Its website states: “We love chicken. We love it so much that we want all our customers to experience fresh grilled piri piri chicken which is freshly prepared to eat in or for you to take home.

“Our menu is freshly cooked and infuses the taste and flavours which are specially created for Pepe's.”