A devastating fire, caused by a gas leak, destroyed much of the Grand Parade hotel in November 2019.

After being damaged further during Storm Ciara in February 2020, the building was demolished in August that same year.

Since then, the former hotel has remained vacant and boarded off, with many residents calling the site an ‘eyesore’.

Now, plans have been revealed for 65 apartments on the site, with ‘modern design, landscaping, and improved sustainability’.

While a planning application has yet to be submitted, the proposals have been shared on a new website designed to keep local residents informed.

The website states: “We are bringing forward proposals to redevelop the former Claremont Hotel into a high-quality residential scheme of 65 new apartments.

"Our aim is to create a development that respects the character of the area while delivering much-needed new homes.

"Restoring this important site will boost confidence in the seafront and support nearby shops, cafés, and businesses.

"It will also create jobs during construction and generate long-term investment through new residents and council tax contributions.”

Developers said they estimate the project will take approximately 18 months’, and the first occupants are expected to move into the building in ‘early 2028’.

"Disruption to traffic and the town will be minimised as much as possible through carefully considered phasing of the construction process and material deliveries will be timed to minimise disruption as much as practicable,” the website adds.

"There will be a construction management plan in place as part of the planning conditions.”

A community engagement event is set to take place between 4pm and 8pm on Thursday, October 2 at The Towner.

For more information about the development, and to vote on its new name, visit: www.claremontsite.co.uk.

1 . Eastbourne: Plans revealed for former Claremont Hotel site The Claremont site Photo: UGC

2 . Eastbourne: Plans revealed for former Claremont Hotel site The building before the fire Photo: UGC

3 . Eastbourne: Plans revealed for former Claremont Hotel site CGI image of the rear of the development from Elms Avenue. Photo: UGC

4 . Eastbourne: Plans revealed for former Claremont Hotel site A bird’s eye view of how the development will look once finished Photo: UGC