Eastbourne Police present £500 cheque to Roselands and Stafford Parents, Teachers & Friends Association

Officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team presented 'Roselands and Stafford Parents, Teachers & Friends Association' a cheque last week for £500 made up from funds obtained via the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

The Police Property Act Fund is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold, with the main aim of helping to fund and support local projects undertaken by voluntary/charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities in Sussex.

In a statement the The Parent Teacher and Friends Association said: 'The Parent Teacher and Friends Association play an active part across the School Federation to help support both Roselands Infant School and Stafford Junior School to put on events and raise money.

Money raised by the PTFA is used to enrich the Curriculum and reinforce learning, examples of this are to subsidise learning trips or to have external companies come in and deliver events/shows or to buy equipment.

An important part of school life is the outside wider curriculum days featuring Forest School skills, where the children get to go into the woodland area in the corner of the Stafford School playing field and learn about nature.

Stafford School are keen to broaden the opportunities of the children’s outdoor forest school learning by developing the woodland area further with help from this funding'.