Eastbourne Police Teams hold community meeting to discuss how how anti-social behaviour is being tackled

Eastbourne Policing Teams held a community meeting in Shinewater to discuss how officers are helping to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said that the meeting was an opportunity for locals to speak to their Shinewater officers and report any recent incidents as well as a chance for residents to hear firsthand from the officers who patrol their streets on the work being conducted to tackle ASB in the area; including updates from recent patrols and local policing activities over the Summer months.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “As a result of community concerns raised on the day a number of actions have been agreed by local officers, including continued additional patrols and further community meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers also continue to work alongside partners and residents in the area to help create a safe atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the area without unwanted anti-social behaviour.

Eastbourne Policing Teams held a community meeting in Shinewater to discuss how officers are helping to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area. Picture: Sussex Police

“After the meeting officers also stopped by Shinewater Primary at school leaving time, to catch up with both parents and youngsters heading home from school, to hear of any issues parents and carers may be experiencing around the area.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to our meeting, your reports and information is key in supporting officer patrols and the work being conducted in the area to keep everyone safe.

“We thank residents for their time and reports, and continue to encourage anyone to report incidents of ASB to police at the time.”