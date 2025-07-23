Eastbourne Pop-Up Park line-up revealed

Eastbourne Pop-Up Park in 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The line-up for Eastbourne’s Pop-Up Park has been revealed ahead of its return this weekend.

The six-week festival kicks off in Victoria Place – the seafront end of Terminus Road – on Saturday, July 26.

The event sees the road transformed into a park with live music and entertainment hosted each weekend.

With a lawn, picnic tables, floral displays and giant deckchairs on display, residents can lounge in the sun while enjoying food and drink from local businesses.

The event’s return is ‘a godsend’ for local businesses after traders fought for a pause to pedestrianisation roadworks.

East Sussex Highways confirmed this week that fencing had been removed from the road – and it will remain fully accessible for foot traffic until September 8.

Katerina Tutt, owner of Qualisea in Terminus Road, said she ‘hope[s] everyone will come down and support our businesses’.

Here’s the full line-up for the festival:

Saturday, July 26 – Belgian Cafe stage

2pm to 4pm – The ABBA Girls 5pm to 7pm – Tom Fitzpatrick

Saturday, August 2 – Qualisea Stage

2pm to 4pm – Court Brothers

4:30pm to 5:30pm – Ultimate Amy Winehouse

6pm to 7:30pm – Andy T King, Elvis Tribute

Saturday, August 9 – Qualisea Stage

2pm to 4pm – Hunky Dory, Bowie Tribute Band

5pm to 7pm – John R Lane, Neil Diamond Tribute and country classics

Saturday, August 23 – Belgian Cafe Stage

12.30pm to 1.30pm – Jade Powers

2pm to 4pm – Steve Dunnett

4.30 to 6.30pm – The ABBA Girls

Sunday, August 24 – Belgian Cafe Stage

2pm to 5pm – Vo Retro presents ‘Dancing in the Street’, Motown & Northern Soul

Saturday, August 30 – Belgian Cafe Stage

2pm to 4pm – Watson Brothers

5pm to 7pm – Nightflame, rock and pop feel-good party

Sunday, August 31 – Qualisea Stage

1pm to 3pm – Sound of the Crowd

4pm to 6pm – Helen Ward Jackson, Ultimate Diva Set

Tuesday, September 2 (Grand Finale) – Qualisea Stage

1pm to 3pm – Georgie Sinclair

3pm to 4.30pm – Tom Fitzpatrick

4.30pm to 6.30pm, Andy T King, Elvis Tribute

For more information and updates, visit: www.facebook.com/victoriaplaceeastbourne/.