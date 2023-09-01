BREAKING
Eastbourne Pop Up Park set to close after six weeks of fun

By Sam Pole
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:18 BST

The event allowed businesses to spill out into the street, and customers to enjoy some Eastbourne sun whilst shopping, drinking and dining.

Terminus Road, from Grand Parade to the A259, and Burlington Road, from Terminus Road to Elms Road, have been shut since July 19 – but will reopen on Wednesday, September 6 following the closure of the event.

The event started on July 22 and will finish on Sunday September 3 with performances from Abba tribute between 2pm and 3.30pm followed by Sound of the Crowd from 4pm to 6pm.

Eastbourne’s Pop Up Park at Victoria Place is set to finish in the town after six weeks of fun. Picture: Jon RigbyEastbourne’s Pop Up Park at Victoria Place is set to finish in the town after six weeks of fun. Picture: Jon Rigby
Luke Johnson, BID Operations Manager said: “The Pop Up Park has been a firm feature now since we brought the event to the town two years ago. We know how much the visitors enjoying sitting out and watching the world go by.

