Eastbourne’s Pop Up Park at Victoria Place is set to finish in the town after six weeks of fun.

The event allowed businesses to spill out into the street, and customers to enjoy some Eastbourne sun whilst shopping, drinking and dining.

The event started on July 22 and will finish on Sunday September 3 with performances from Abba tribute between 2pm and 3.30pm followed by Sound of the Crowd from 4pm to 6pm.

