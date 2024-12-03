Fans of Airbourne can begin securing their seafront spot for next year’s flying displays, with seating and parking now on sale.

Eastbourne’s free annual airshow is returning from August 14 – 17, after meeting its target to cover all running costs relating to the show.

VisitEastbourne has confirmed that grandstand seating, promenade seats and two tiers of Bandstand seating are now available to book, providing fans with a seat to come and go from throughout the day - all with sensational views of the flying displays and away from the crowds.

Those travelling by car can also save time and money with express lane entry and a guaranteed spot, taking advantage of advance prices cheaper than those available on the day.

With all proceeds supporting the free show and some areas selling out previously, airshow visitors are being urged to book early to avoid missing out.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said: “After adding additional seating areas this year, we’re building on this success for 2025 to ensure the best possible experience for visitors, whilst generating that all important funding for the flying displays.

“Why not give yourself or a loved one an incredible Christmas gift experience this year with an upgrade to the airshow in 2025.Grandstand and promenade seating is available to book in front of the Western Lawns, close to the military displays and providing exceptional views of the flying displays – all within an enclosed area with exclusive toilets.

The Bandstand offers two seating levels on the middle and upper balconies of the Bandstand, away from the crowds and facing the centre of the display line.

Prices start from £25 per adult and £20 per child each day, with seats available from 11am until the end of the flying displays.

Parking can be pre-booked for Five Acre Field and Beachy Head, with premium parking available on King Edwards Parade, close to the military displays. Parking costs from £21 per car, with online booking fee applicable, to include a souvenir programme, pin badge and daily flying times.

To book seating call: 01323 410611, visit the Seafront Office, or visit: www.EastbourneAirshow.com.