Eastbourne prepares to welcome back permanent Post Office: ‘This is extremely good news’

Back in February, the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street shut after months of protests from residents. Dennis Scard, chairman of Meads Community Association (MCA), said at the protests in September 2021: “Losing the Co-op is bad enough but losing the Post Office would be a devastating blow for Meads as it plays such a vitally important role in community life.”

Since then a pop-up Post Office has been open in Meads but the aim remained to get a permanent branch open. Tesco is refurbishing the former Co-op store and hoped to include a Post Office within the store, but said it was told new applications weren’t being accepted due to an unknown applicant. MCA said: “The fact that the Post Office is now progressing another application whose identity is unknown is of great concern to us.”

This is because MCA want to make sure the location is right – close to other shops and bus stops. The group also wants the Post Office to have a 'long-term home which is backed by a secure business'.

Now its been confirmed Meads is getting its permanent Post Office back. A Post Office spokesperson said: “A postmaster has been successfully appointed to open Meads Post Office at a permanent new location. Plans are being finalised and we will share further information in the near future. We are working hard to restore a permanent service as soon as possible as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Dennis Scard, MCA chairperson, said: “This is extremely good news and will be welcomed by all Meads residents. The only problem is that the site for the new post office seems to be a closely guarded secret. Whilst there have been rumours that it will be reinstated in the former Co-op store the MCA has been told by the agents who are marketing the former store that we will welcome the news as to who is taking it over. Despite numerous attempts to find out who is taking over the Co-op neither the agent nor the Post Office Management will tell us who it is.”

Meads’ councillor Jane Lamb is among those who fought long and hard for a new post office to serve the community. Councillor Jane Lamb said: “Although we await formal announcement of who has been awarded the franchise, and therefore which premises will be used, we are eager for the opening day as a major boost for Meads’ residents and businesses."