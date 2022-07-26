Eastbourne Pride 2022: ‘The atmosphere was electric’

Pride went ahead in Princes Park on Saturday July 23 from 11am-9pm.
It started off with a parade and then a day of live entertainment and plenty of food and drink options.
Around 3,000 people attended according to organisers.
Organisers said, “The highlights were the response from the public – the atmosphere was electric, the acts on stage were fantastic
“The day was perfect and the volunteers did a brilliant job and it was great to see everyone having a great time.”
'DJ Dunk' performed and said afterwards on Facebook: “Wow what a day this was and a pleasure to be able to play for you all who joined us for Eastbourne Pride.”
'Gay Elvis' also performed. He said on Facebook: “Such a wonderful audience and beautiful people to work with. I've left a piece of my heart there with you. I love you!”