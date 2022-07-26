Eastbourne Pride 2022: ‘The atmosphere was electric’

Eastbourne Pride 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Pride went ahead in Princes Park on Saturday July 23 from 11am-9pm.

It started off with a parade and then a day of live entertainment and plenty of food and drink options.

Around 3,000 people attended according to organisers.

Eastbourne Pride 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Organisers said, “The highlights were the response from the public – the atmosphere was electric, the acts on stage were fantastic

“The day was perfect and the volunteers did a brilliant job and it was great to see everyone having a great time.”

'DJ Dunk' performed and said afterwards on Facebook: “Wow what a day this was and a pleasure to be able to play for you all who joined us for Eastbourne Pride.”

'Gay Elvis' also performed. He said on Facebook: “Such a wonderful audience and beautiful people to work with. I've left a piece of my heart there with you. I love you!”