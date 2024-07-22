Huge crowds of people adorned with rainbow-coloured clothing and flags gathered at Princes Park on Saturday (July 20) for the annual event.

This year’s pride celebrations – run by Bourne Out LGBTQ+ – began with a parade which started at the Pier, and lead participants along the seafront.

Hosted by drag queen Fonda Cox, the event saw several performers take to the stage across the day, including tributes to Adele, Lady Gaga and ABBA.

The event was headlined by Danny Beard – winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4.

Take a look below at our photos from the day – can you spot yourself?

