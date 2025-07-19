The parade, which set off from the Pier at 10am, added a burst of colour to a very grey morning.
Participants – some independent, and others part of local groups – led the way to the official Pride Party at Princes Park.
The event continues at Princes Park until 8pm – when the after party kicks off at the Fishermens Club!
For more information, and to buy last-minute tickets, visit: www.eastbourne-pride.com.
