Eastbourne Pride parade kicks off annual event - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 12:11 BST
Eastbourne Pride kicked off this morning (Saturday, July 19) with a colourful parade.

The parade, which set off from the Pier at 10am, added a burst of colour to a very grey morning.

Participants – some independent, and others part of local groups – led the way to the official Pride Party at Princes Park.

The event continues at Princes Park until 8pm – when the after party kicks off at the Fishermens Club!

For more information, and to buy last-minute tickets, visit: www.eastbourne-pride.com.

East Sussex County Council

1. Eastbourne Pride parade in photos

East Sussex County Council Photo: staff

Voices Unbound

2. Eastbourne Pride parade in photos

Voices Unbound Photo: staff

Participants from Sainsbury's, St Wilfrid's Hospice and the NHS

3. Eastbourne Pride parade in photos

Participants from Sainsbury's, St Wilfrid's Hospice and the NHS Photo: staff

Care for the Carers

4. Eastbourne Pride parade in photos

Care for the Carers Photo: staff

