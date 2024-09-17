Eastbourne primary school 'requires improvement' following Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Eastbourne primary school ‘requires improvement’, according to Ofsted inspectors.

Bourne Primary School, in Melbourne Road, was given the rating after several visits in June.

Inspectors found that the school’s overall effectiveness and quality of education ‘requires improvement’. However, the school was rated ‘good’ in every other area – including: behaviour; personal development; leadership and management, and early years provision.

Leaders ‘have made significant and necessary changes to the school’ since its previous inspection, according to the report.

“Pupils are kind and welcoming at Bourne Primary School,” the report states.

"They demonstrate the school values of nurture, innovate, collaborate and empathise through their warm and respectful relationships.

“Pupils work hard in lessons and enjoy their learning. However, due to historic weaknesses in the curriculum and behaviour, not all pupils achieve as well as they should.”

The report adds that students ‘enjoy a variety of exciting experiences that enrich their learning’.

This includes yearly visits to a local art gallery and theatre, which has resulted in pupils developing ‘a passion for creativity and the arts’.

"Leaders and governors know the school needs to improve,” the report continues.

“They question their work constantly and make informed and courageous decisions in the best interests of pupils.

“[Pupils] are happy in school and know that staff will work hard to keep them safe.

"Since the previous inspection, pupils’ behaviour has been transformed.”

To improve, the school should ‘refine the way it gathers and analyses assessment information’, according to the report, so staff can provide support ‘where it is needed most’.

The school’s headteacher, Cassandra Palmer, said staff are ‘very happy’ Ofsted recognised the school’s ‘substantial progress’.

She said: “We are immensely proud of all our staff and pupils and the successes of our school, and whilst we were all disappointed not to be graded ‘good’ for quality of education, the tremendous progress we have made in this area was noted.

“The school’s leadership team were recognised as relentless in their drive for improvements; ‘making informed and courageous decisions in the best interests of pupils.’

"And as a team we are committed to continuing this drive, ensuring that all pupils receive the very best education possible.”