Eastbourne projects to be supported in new devolved budget scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ratton councillors have awarded £1,300 to Eastbourne Area First Responders towards two defibrillators to be placed in their ward.
This follows requests from residents and is provided through Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme.
Meanwhile, Meads councillors have granted just over £470 through the Devolved Budget scheme to Vision for Eastbourne, a community interest company, to replace and insure a damaged 360 degree camera used for local projects. They also gave £500 to the Meads Magic annual community event.
In Old Town, councillors approved a £240 bid from Treebourne to pay for seeds for a wildflower meadow being sown at Ocklynge School.
The devolved budget sees each ward has been given £3,000 to spend on quick fix one-off works or initiatives to improve the lives of residents within each of the nine council wards. The funding can also be used to support local events.