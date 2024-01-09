Local projects in Eastbourne are set to be supported through Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budged Scheme.

Ratton councillors have awarded £1,300 to Eastbourne Area First Responders towards two defibrillators to be placed in their ward.

This follows requests from residents and is provided through Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devolved Budget scheme.

Meanwhile, Meads councillors have granted just over £470 through the Devolved Budget scheme to Vision for Eastbourne, a community interest company, to replace and insure a damaged 360 degree camera used for local projects. They also gave £500 to the Meads Magic annual community event.

In Old Town, councillors approved a £240 bid from Treebourne to pay for seeds for a wildflower meadow being sown at Ocklynge School.