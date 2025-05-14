Eastbourne public toilet payment scheme faces delay - here's why

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 15:55 BST
Entrance gates at the public toilets in Holywell. Photo: staffplaceholder image
Plans to introduce an entry fee at Eastbourne’s public toilets have been delayed – here’s why.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) announced earlier this year that a fee of £1 would be introduced to public toilets at the Pier, Bandstand, Holywell and Beachy Head.

Electronic gates with card payment machines have been installed and the fee was set to come into effect ‘from Mid-April’, according to EBC.

However, residents may have noticed that the gates are not yet in use.

EBC has confirmed this is because electrical works connected to the entrance systems are still taking place.

A spokesperson for EBC previously said a fee was necessary to ‘help combat anti-social behaviour, including vandalism’.

"The introduction of a fee follows a consultation that showed local people supported a payment in order to keep the toilets open,” the spokesperson said.

“Vandalism has put many toilets out of action in recent years and the costs to repair them are very high.

"Repairs to Gildredge Park toilets, where most of the windows, toilets and sinks were smashed and pipework ripped out, are estimated to be in excess of £40,000.

“We hope that the changes and improvements we are making will reduce incidents of this nature.”

