Eastbourne pubs to raise money for toddler who has been given two years to live

Four pubs in Willingdon, Eastbourne, are coming together to take part in a tug of war event which aims to raise money for the family of a toddler who has a rare disorder.

The Seven Sisters, The Wheatsheaf, The Red Lion and The British Queen will be raising money for three-year-old Nellie Oakshott, who was diagnosed with infantile metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and given a life expectancy of five last year.

The pubs will come together in Huggetts Lane on Sunday, August 13, for the fundraiser and there will be raffles, a bouncy castle and a band playing.

MLD is an inherited disorder which mainly impacts the 'white matter' of the brain, which leads to a progressive loss of physical and mental skills.

Nellie Oakshott. Picture: Contributed

The National Organisation for Rare Disorders said: “Symptoms vary by type but can include difficulty talking, seizures, difficulty walking, personality changes and behavior changes.”

The organisation said the last stage of the disease often includes blindness, an inability to move, unresponsiveness and being unable to speak.

Claire Carpenter, who works at The Seven Sisters, said: “I have just seen the effect it has had on her family and everyone around her. This girl is just filled with joy and love. Her mum is a warrior, she is filled with love.

“I thought lets get them all together and lets make it an annual event and everybody can get behind it.”

Claire Carpenter from The Seven Sisters Pub. Picture: Contributed

Mrs Carpenter, who also helped raise £200 with a ladies’ night, is aiming to donate £4,000 to the family as that is the cost of a specialist car seat for Nellie.

The grandmother added: “This woman [Nellie’s mother] is unbelievable with what she does and the love she spreads.

“It’s people like that who inspire you.”

Nellie’s mum Megan Gillett said the family is hoping to use the money to buy specialist equipment and to spend time with their daughter.

Tom Oakshott and Megan Gillett with Nellie. Picture: Contributed

“We had a GoFundMe before so it means we can create memories and things like that.

“We are really grateful to everyone who is organising it and everyone who contributes.”