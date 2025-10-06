Pupils at an Eastbourne academy are playing an active role in keeping their school safe following two flooding incidents.

Langney Primary Academy, part of the Swale Academies Trust, said it is ‘making significant strides’ in ensuring the long-term safety and stability of its school grounds.

It comes following two flooding incidents which the school said came as a result of heavy downpours.

In a ‘major collaborative effort’, the academy has brought together key regional agencies and experts to work on a permanent solution. The team includes the Eastbourne Environment Agency, the East Sussex County Council Blue Heart Project and Sustainable Drainage Strategy (SuDS) for Schools, the ESCC Highways Team (along with their contractor, Balfour Beatty), and Express Drains.

Pupils take part in lessons about flooding. Photo: Langney Primary Academy

Benjamin Bowles, headteacher at Langney Primary Academy, said: “The group is actively developing a comprehensive, multi-agency strategy to significantly reduce the risk of any future flooding.

“All parties are highly confident that this collaborative initiative will successfully protect the school for many years to come."

Pupils at the school have even been involved in the initiative, learning about why flooding occurs locally and how to prevent it.

They are also playing a ‘full and active role’ in many sustainability projects, including a ‘Grey to Green’ strategy, where tarmacked areas of the school site have been transformed with flowers, shrubs and herbs to encourage wildlife and nature.

Mr Bowles added: “The East Sussex County Council’s Blue Heart Project and the Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDs) for schools have visited the school and children.

"[They] were impressed by the knowledge that Langney Primary Academy children already possessed, and were able to build and strengthen their learning to the next stage.”