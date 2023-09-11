Eastbourne Radiology Housekeeper at District General Hospital awarded Hero of the Month
Kevin Piper, Radiology Housekeeper at Eastbourne DGH, has been awarded the Hero of the Month for September.
He was nominated by the radiology secretaries, who said: “Kevin goes above and beyond in keeping our work area lovely and clean. He is always willing to help, will do anything for us, and is just an overall lovely guy.
“We feel he deserves recognition for his endless hard work, and to show our thanks for what he does. Kevin is liked, appreciated, and respected by everyone in our department.”
Kevin was presented with his Hero of the Month certificate and gift by Steve Phoenix, Chairman of the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.
The ‘Hero of the Month’ award recognises the great work of colleagues who demonstrate how East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust values are lived out as part of everyday working life.