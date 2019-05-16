Eastbourne railway lines closed as person falls on tracks

All lines in and out of Eastbourne railway station are closed after a person was believed to have fallen on the tracks.

A statement on the Southern Rail website said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident at Eastbourne and this is causing disruption to trains to and from the station.

”Trains may be delayed or cancelled until the end of the day.”

According to Southern, a person was reported as having fallen onto the track at Eastbourne earlier this evening. Station staff are helping on scene and emergency response teams are on site.

The condition of the person is currently unknown.

The statement went on to say: “All lines are closed at Eastbourne station and power has been switched off to the track, so trains are unable to run at this station.

“Trains in nearby locations are being moved into platforms wherever possible, and may turn around at alternative locations en-route to Eastbourne, such as Hampden Park, Lewes, Polegate or Bexhill.”

Brighton and Hove Buses are accepting Southern tickets on reasonable alternative routes, and Southeastern will accept Southern tickets between Hastings and London today.