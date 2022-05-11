Eastbourne ranked second cleanest town in the country

Eastbourne residents have given their opinions on the town’s overall cleanliness, ranking it second in the country.

A new study by GetAgent, which has analysed Eastbourne along with 39 of the most populated cities and towns across England, has looked at user submissions on Numbeo from the ‘quality of life index’ about their area’s cleanliness.

Eastbourne came joint-second with Telford as the towns scored 75 out of 100.

Eastbourne town centre SUS-210601-134900001

Exeter topped the list with its residents giving it a score of 79.17.

A GetAgent spokesperson said, “This suggests that its public areas are well looked after and clean.

“After ranking number two in the overall clean cities, Telford takes the second spot again as its residents give it a resident rating score of 75.