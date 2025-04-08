Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Borough Council has provided some clarity on its recent announcement about paying to use public toilets.

Last week’s article, which announced that it would cost £1 to use four public toilets in Eastbourne, received mixed reactions from our readers.

Several residents were on board, others were firmly against the idea – while a handful believed it was an April Fools’ joke.

From mid-April, the public toilets at the Pier, Bandstand, Holywell and Beachy Head will require a fee before use. New entrance gates are currently being installed, which will only accept card payments once up and running.

EBC has now confirmed that the Bandstand toilets will be free during shows. However, a £1 charge will still be required to use the facilities during big events – including Airbourne.

The toilets will be manned by attendants who will ‘move between the four toilets throughout the day’, and the facilities will be cleaned twice a day, ‘with spot check cleans as required’, according to EBC.

The disabled toilets will remain free for Radar key users.

EBC said a consultation showed that ‘local people supported a payment in order to keep the toilets open’.

Herald reader Lesley Youldon Jarvis said £1 is ‘far too steep’.

"They charge 30p in Wales and that seems fair enough,” she said.

Trudy Ward added: “Just another reason to stop people coming to the town.”

However, resident David Scott said he thinks it’s a ‘good idea’.

"If it means the facility will be kept open and serviced then one can't complain,” he said.

Jo Jones added: “Harrods used to charge £1 years ago but had an attendant and place was clean, had toilet paper, soap, towels and a very nice hand cream.

"If it is like that I’d happily pay £1. I can dream!”

EBC said the payment has been introduced to help keep the facilities clean and to combat vandalism.

A spokesperson said: “Vandalism has put many toilets out of action in recent years and the costs to repair them are very high.

"Repairs to Gildredge Park toilets, where most of the windows, toilets and sinks were smashed and pipework ripped out, are estimated to be in excess of £40,000.

“We hope that the changes and improvements we are making will reduce incidents of this nature.”

The council’s community toilet scheme now has 27 facilities available to residents and visitors to the town. Find out more here: https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/public-toilets