Eastbourne recognised in national Dog Friendly Awards 2023
Eastbourne placed third in the city/town category at the awards ceremony which took place at the Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London.
The ceremony, organised by DogFriendly.co.uk, recognises destinations across the country that offer ‘outstanding services’ and are welcoming to both pooches and their owners.
In recent months, various groups have been working to make Eastbourne one of the top destinations for dog owners and their pets, following funding from the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund.
As part of this initative, a ‘Dog Friendly Guide’, written by Karey Whitmore and Amanda Ripley, was designed to inform people about facilities in the town which are welcoming to our four-legged friends – from hotels and restaurants to kennels and groomers.
Businesses in the town have also been given window stickers to communicate to customers that dogs are welcome inside, and the first-ever dog fayre took place at the Chatsworth Hotel in November.
Jack Brownell, Eastbourne Borough Council tourism manager, said: “We all know that Eastbourne is a first-class destination for dog lovers and their pets, and to be recognised with a bronze award is amazing and testament to everyone’s hard work.
“Particular mention must go to Karey and Amanda for all their work in producing the guide, the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront and the Chatsworth Hotel.”
The Dog Friendly Guide is available to pick up from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, Friends of Eastbourne Seafront volunteers and selected venues, or online at www.visiteastbourne.com/pet-friendly.