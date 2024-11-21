Eastbourne refugee support group receives King's Award for Voluntary Service
Sanctuary was established in 2016 to ‘warmly welcome’ people seeking refuge in Eastbourne.
The organisation offers a weekly drop-in service and provides its users with immigration support, English conversation classes and social and sporting activities.
Previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the King’s award was established in 2002 to mark Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King.
It is the highest award voluntary organisations can receive in the UK and is equal to an MBE.
Representatives of Sanctuary will receive the award crystal and certificate from Andrew Blackman, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex in the next few months. In addition, two volunteers from Sanctuary will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s award.
Speaking about the honour, Sanctuary co-founder and director Gill Caroe said: “We are absolutely delighted that Sanctuary has been chosen to receive this prestigious award.
"It is a testament to the incredible work of our amazing volunteer team who go above and beyond to help displaced people feel welcome and valued.
"Feedback from clients tells us that our warm support and practical assistance really make a difference to people’s lives.”
Sanctuary is one of 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year, which marks the largest number of recipients in the award’s 22-year history.
