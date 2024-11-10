A civic ceremony was held at the Eastbourne war memorial in Cornfield Road at 10.40am.

A military parade formed along Cornfield Road from 10.25am from Bankers Corner to the War Memorial.

A civic parade was then take place from the Town Hall at 10.30am to the War Memorial where the service began.

A two minutes silence was held at 11am, followed by wreath laying before the parade followed along South Street from 11.20am.

On Monday, November 11, two services will be held at the Hampden Park Memorial and at the War Memorial Houses in Victoria Drive at 10.45am.

1 . Eastbourne Remembrance Day service 2024 – In Pictures Eastbourne Remembrance Day service 2024 – In Pictures Photo: Bob Newton

