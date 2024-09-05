Eastbourne resident Connie celebrates 101st birthday - thanks to close knit circle of family

A resident at HC-One’s Coppice Court care home, in Eastbourne, East Sussex, has hailed her close knit circle of friends and family in helping her reach the grand old age of 101.

Constance ‘Connie’ Louisia Mason was born on September 2, 1923, in Battersea, London. Connie worked in an office and subsequently went on to become a stay-at-home mum.

Connie married her husband, Bill, and they have two children, Chris and Sandra. She also has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

To mark the centenarian’s special birthday, Connie enjoyed a private dinner which took place at the nursing and nursing dementia care home with her two children and grandson on Monday, September 2, 2024. She also enjoyed an afternoon tea with all her fellow residents and friends at Coppice Court care home.

When asked about her secret to a long life, Connie said: “Surrounding myself with friends and family. And act like you’re still young!”

Tia Downer and Gabby Kent, Wellbeing Coordinators at Coppice Court care home, stated: “It was an absolute joy to celebrate Connie’s 101st birthday with her. We made the occasion very special with lots of decorations and Connie enjoyed posing for some photos too.

"What a fantastic day, thank you to everyone involved for making the celebration a huge success!”